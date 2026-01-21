AS IF ON CUE: Month after Bondi Hanukkah attack, Australian MPs pass stricter gun, hate crime laws. “On firearms, Australia will set up a national gun buyback scheme, tighten rules on imports of firearms and expand background checking for gun permits to allow input from intelligence services.”
