MINNESOTA NICE:

One of the protesters who took over a church service and screamed "shut it down" works for Minneapolis's local prosecutor, is married to a St. Paul councilwoman, is running for state Senate, and runs HOMES FOR HOMIES taking Section 8 money and steering it to black criminals. pic.twitter.com/5jsPwobOIn — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) January 20, 2026

Rosiak also posted that Harmeet Dhillon “is already investigating Moriarty for taking ‘racial identity’ into account when making charging decisions, and HUD is investigating Minneapolis for giving minorities preference when it comes to housing subsidies. Lundy is involved in both.”

In the meantime, we need a total and complete shutdown of Minnesota until we can figure out what the hell is going on.