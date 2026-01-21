January 21, 2026

MINNESOTA NICE:

Rosiak also posted that Harmeet Dhillon “is already investigating Moriarty for taking ‘racial identity’ into account when making charging decisions, and HUD is investigating Minneapolis for giving minorities preference when it comes to housing subsidies. Lundy is involved in both.”

In the meantime, we need a total and complete shutdown of Minnesota until we can figure out what the hell is going on.

Posted at 8:19 am by Stephen Green