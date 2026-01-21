VICTORIA TAFT: Sorry to Break up Your Narrative About Renee Good, Lefties, but I’ve Got Some News. “If you look closely, however, the story is changing. The narrative about Good’s later-in-life lesbian ‘marriage’ is quickly evaporating, given an old Irish goodbye by the news media. That doesn’t mean the media have corrected the record, but they have begun to quietly make the inaccurate portrayal of her marital status disappear.”