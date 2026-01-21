IT’S FRAUD ALL THE WAY DOWN: Entitlement fraud costs taxpayers billions … or trillions, dwarfing Minnesota.

Since 2020, fraudsters have scammed at least $36 billion and as much as $3 trillion in tax money from federal entitlement programs, dwarfing the amount federal prosecutors claim was stolen in Minnesota’s federal food aid scandal known as Feeding Our Future, an investigation by The Center Square found.

The Center Square reviewed all the statements about entitlement fraud cases issued by the U.S. Department of Justice from 2020 to last year, which did not include many of the cases prosecuted by U.S. Attorney’s offices in the various districts and any state prosecutions.

Public safety net programs such as Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid lost billions of dollars to scams each year, according to a review of 2,500 DOJ statements, press releases, and fact sheets. The amount ranged from $2.7 billion in 2022 to $14.5 billion in 2025.

Fraud experts said, if anything, the $36 billion figure is too low.