WINNING HEARTS AND MINDS: AWFLs and Boomers Protest ICE by Buying Salt at Target and Then Immediately Returning It.

People are returning salt to their local Target stores in an act of solidarity against ICE. The woman filming this video says that ICE is kidnapping Target employees. pic.twitter.com/uuTWCHoFn0 — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 20, 2026

So what does this do but make life difficult for the employees and customers with legitimate reasons to use the customer service desk?

Shades of 2011’s Occupy Wall Street terrorizing minimum wage New York bank tellers for kicks and grins:

24 protesters were arrested when a mob stormed a LaGuardia Place Citibank and shouted slogans as two demonstrators closed their bank accounts in protest just after 2 p.m. “[The protesters] all went in a big flash mob to close their accounts,” said Adrielle Slaugh,a 24-year-old office manager who saw the clash. “There were about 30 of them. They were screaming and chanting while they were going in. Security told them to leave, but they didn’t. They stood in a group chanting things to the tellers. There were locked in, and then they were taken away.” She said when they were locked inside, they were “pressing on the door — you could see them banging on the glass.”

Meanwhile, at America’s Newspaper of Record: