IN SOCIALIST GRIFTER MILLIONAIRE PARADISE OF DAVOS, GAVIN NEWSOM CALLS UPON WORLD LEADERS TO OPPOSE THE UNITED STATES:
🚨 BREAKING: Gavin Newsom has bizarre MELTDOWN in Davos
"I should have brought a bunch of knee pads for all the world leaders!"
"Diplomacy with Donald Trump, he's a T-Rex! You mate with him, or he devours you!"
"I can't take this complicity, people ROLLING OVER!"
"Handing out… pic.twitter.com/PstlRcql69
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 20, 2026
Speaking of knee pads being required: The Boss and His Employee Gavin Newsom Confer at Globalist Conference.
Great catching up with the real star of the 2026 World Economic Forum, my friend Gavin Newsom.
So glad he’s here calling out world leaders for believing appeasement works when it comes to Trump. It doesn’t. It only emboldens him to become more chaotic and destructive.
World… pic.twitter.com/s8XqrC7bqX
— Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) January 20, 2026