IN SOCIALIST GRIFTER MILLIONAIRE PARADISE OF DAVOS, GAVIN NEWSOM CALLS UPON WORLD LEADERS TO OPPOSE THE UNITED STATES:

🚨 BREAKING: Gavin Newsom has bizarre MELTDOWN in Davos

"I should have brought a bunch of knee pads for all the world leaders!"

"Diplomacy with Donald Trump, he's a T-Rex! You mate with him, or he devours you!"

"I can't take this complicity, people ROLLING OVER!"

"Handing out… pic.twitter.com/PstlRcql69

— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 20, 2026