KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Michelle Obama Exists to Make Hillary Clinton Seem Delightful. “For me, what makes Michelle Obama so insufferable is that she acts as if she is a civil rights crusader from 1957. Despite having been the First Lady of the land for eight years and having her behind kissed in the nine years since she and hubby left the White House, Mrs. Obama would have everyone believe that she’s a permanent victim of oppression. She constantly throws around both the race and the gender cards, and the idiotic masses who voted for her husband lap it up.”