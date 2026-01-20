CHINA, MAN: Two men detained for fabricating news claiming two male giant pandas successfully mate in the wild for the first time. “According to the statement released by the Chenghua branch of Chengdu Public Security Bureau, the police launched an investigation after receiving public reports of online accounts spreading false information about the city. The police immediately launched an investigation and began collecting evidence.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.