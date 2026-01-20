DISPATCHES FROM ABC NEWS: Pam Grier Shares ‘Hanging From Tree’ Lynching Claim on The View — Never Mentioned It In Her Memoir. Grier was born in 1949:

“My mom would go, ‘don’t look, don’t look, don’t look,’ and she would pull us away because there’s someone hanging from a tree,” Grier told Whoopi, Sunny and the others. “And they have a memorial for it now where you can see where people were and left. And it triggers me today to see that a voice can be silenced and if a white family supported a black, they’re going to get burned down or killed or lynched as well.”

OutKick reached out to the NAACP to get a reaction to Grier’s claim and for any supporting evidence to support the claim. According to the Equal Justice Initiative, there has not been a single lynching documented in the history of Columbus, Ohio.

Furthermore, America’s Black Holocaust Museum lists the last documented lynching in Ohio as taking place in 1911.