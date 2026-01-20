January 20, 2026

WORD WARRIOR: Scott Jennings Scoffs at Cameron Kasky’s Language Limiting Edict on Saying ‘Illegal Aliens.’

However, “It’s this next part where things get more dicey for both CNN and Kasky:” This CNN Panel Discussion on Trump Might Just Land the Network in Legal Hot Water.

Incredibly, Kasky attempted to triple down, but Berman managed to talk over him, sarcastically asking Jennings if he’s satisfied.

BERMAN: Okay, we’ll get to that later. Donald Trump has never been charged with any crimes in relation to Jeffrey Epstein. But we’ll talk about the Epstein files later.

KASKY: Yeah, but let’s be…let’s be serious.

BERMAN: (Looks at Jennings) Satisfied?

I don’t know if Jennings was satisfied, but I’d bet CNN’s lawyers weren’t. Having arrogant brats like Kasky on air without enforcing boundaries is a good way to end up getting sued. Keep in mind that ABC News settled with Trump for $15 million in damages after one of its on-air personalities falsely claimed that Trump had “raped” E. Jean Carroll. Claiming he was part of a “human sex-trafficking ring” doesn’t strike me as any less serious. I’m sure there will be an internal email sent, but perhaps CNN should be a bit more selective of who they put on air. If I were Trump, at the very least, I’d try to extricate a formal correction and apology from CNN and Kasky.

Just another night on CNN’s Thunderdome.

Posted at 12:30 pm by Ed Driscoll