ADVANTAGE, ELON!
Canada drops tariffs on Chinese EVs…
and Tesla casually says: “Oh… we were already there” 😄
Canada just removed the 100% tariff on Chinese-made EVs to welcome cheaper electric cars
Everyone expected BYD or Nio to sprint through the door
But plot twist…Tesla was already… pic.twitter.com/SaVdLKtxVo
— X Freeze (@XFreeze) January 19, 2026
Post continues: “Tesla was already inside, shoes off, Wi-Fi connected Tesla already has 39 stores across Canada, a Canada-ready Model Y built in Shanghai, and absolutely zero setup drama Meanwhile, other Chinese brands are still figuring out leases, hiring staff, and finding coffee machines Canada allows 49,000 Chinese EVs per year Tesla’s like: ‘Cool. We’ll take those.’”