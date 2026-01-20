THE NEW SPACE RACE: NASA’s Artemis II reaches the launch pad and the countdown to the Moon begins.

The trip began hours earlier when NASA’s crawler-transporter 2 set off on a 4-mile journey carrying the fully stacked SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft. Traveling at a top speed of just 0.82 mph, the crawler moved the massive Moon rocket steadily toward the launch pad.

After exiting the VAB’s high-bay doors, the rollout briefly paused so teams could adjust the crew access arm, a structure that allows astronauts and closeout crews to enter Orion on launch day.

Over the next several days, engineers and technicians will focus on readying Artemis II for a wet dress rehearsal. This test simulates key launch-day activities, including fueling the rocket and running through countdown procedures. The rehearsal is currently targeted for no later than Feb. 2.

During the test, teams will load the rocket with cryogenic, or super-cold, propellants, carry out a full countdown sequence, and then safely drain the propellants. These steps are essential preparations ahead of NASA’s first crewed Artemis mission.

NASA may conduct more than one wet dress rehearsal to ensure the rocket and spacecraft are fully prepared for flight. If additional work is needed, the agency could roll SLS and Orion back to the Vehicle Assembly Building after the rehearsal for further inspections or adjustments.