MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: The Obamas’ Power, Corruption, and Lies Are Things to Behold. “But we’re here to talk about Barack, because there’s money and then there’s money, and it’s vital to understand how the Obamas got the lucre to ‘buy everybody.’ Because let me tell you this much before we get into the filthy details: It was not from a black-owned business Michelle insists she buys from.”