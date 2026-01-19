DON LEMON DIGS THE HOLE EVEN DEEPER WITH VILE COMMENTS ABOUT PARISHIONERS IN MN CHURCH INCIDENT:

[If] you’re Don Lemon, this would probably be the time not to continue to dig the hole deeper.

However, it’s Don Lemon, so naturally, he decided to open his mouth and make things worse. He appeared on the podcast “I’ve Had It” with Jennifer Welch. He claimed that he didn’t know they would be going to a church. But he also smeared the parishioners of the church.

And there’s a certain degree of entitlement. I think people who are, you know, in the religious groups like that, it’s not the type of Christianity that I practice, but I think that they’re entitled and that that entitlement comes from a supremacy, white supremacy, and they think that this country was built for them, that it is a Christian country, when actually we left England because we wanted religious freedom. It’s religious freedom, but only if you’re a Christian and only if you’re a white male, pretty much.”

Entitled? Yes, they’re entitled to be able to worship in peace, and not have agitators come storming into their church telling them how to be a Christian. Shutting down a church service isn’t very “Christian.” How dare the parishioners think they should not have to put up with this?

Then, Lemon smears them as white supremacists? How despicable is this?