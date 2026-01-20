KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Happy One-Year Anniversary, Trump 47. “The fact that Trump got through the legal hell that Joe Biden’s DOJ goon squad subjected him to for four years with any positivity in him is miraculous. If ever anyone deserved to sour on the United States of America, it’s Donald Trump. Instead of letting it all get to him, he fought through the harassment so that he could try and put things right again in this country.”