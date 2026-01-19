TINSELTOWN BLUES: California losing over $1B to rival states for film, TV production — despite Newsom tax incentives.

California saw 20% fewer movie and TV projects filming in the state compared to a year ago, while spending on big and small screen productions also fell 22%, according to a new data analysis by The Hollywood Reporter.

The slump came even after Democrat Newsom signed legislation doubling California’s film and TV tax credit program from $330 million to $750 million annually, in an effort to keep such projects local.

“Although our overall numbers remain low, there are dozens of incentivized projects that have yet to begin filming,” FilmLA Vice President Philip Sokoloski told The Hollywood Reporter, urging patience as the expanded incentives begin to take effect.

Los Angeles alone logged just 19,694 filming days last year — a 16.1% drop from 2024 — underscoring how sharply production activity has slowed even in Hollywood’s backyard.