IT’S COME TO THIS: Zohran Mamdani’s ‘aspirational hope’ for NYC mayor’s residence? Bidets.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has an aspirational hope for his new home at the mayor’s centuries-old official residence.
When the new mayor was moving in to Gracie Mansion Jan. 12 with his wife Rama Duwaji, a reporter asked what he planned to change at the Manhattan residence built in 1799.
“One thing that we will change is we will be installing a few bidets into Gracie Mansion,” Mamdani, 34, told reporters. “That’s an aspirational hope. We’ll see if we can get it done.”
As Jonah Goldberg wrote at the start of the year, “‘We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism,’ declared Zohran Mamdani in his inaugural address as mayor of New York City on Thursday. To paraphrase Theodore White’s quip about Barry Goldwater, it was a real ‘My God, he’s going to govern as Zohran Mamdani!’ moment.”