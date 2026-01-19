IT’S COME TO THIS: Zohran Mamdani’s ‘aspirational hope’ for NYC mayor’s residence? Bidets.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has an aspirational hope for his new home at the mayor’s centuries-old official residence.

When the new mayor was moving in to Gracie Mansion Jan. 12 with his wife Rama Duwaji, a reporter asked what he planned to change at the Manhattan residence built in 1799.

“One thing that we will change is we will be installing a few bidets into Gracie Mansion,” Mamdani, 34, told reporters. “That’s an aspirational hope. We’ll see if we can get it done.”