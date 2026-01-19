THIS IS CNN: ‘You Have To Make People Uncomfortable:’ How Don Lemon Helped Anti-ICE Activists Storm a Minnesota Church.

Disgraced former CNN host Don Lemon colluded with anti-ICE activists now under investigation for storming a Minnesota church on Sunday—a “clandestine” operation that Lemon helped keep secret ahead of time before publicizing it once it began. Lemon, who was fired from CNN in 2023 over mistreatment of female colleagues, accompanied Minneapolis lawyer Nekima Levy Armstrong on “Operation Pull Up” at Cities Church in Saint Paul to protest the ICE shooting earlier this month of 37-year-old Renee Good. According to Armstrong, the operation targeted Cities Church because an associate pastor is allegedly the acting director of Saint Paul’s ICE office. “We show up somewhere that is a key location,” Armstrong told Lemon in an interview prior to the event. “They don’t expect us to come there. And then we disrupt business as usual.”

Storming a church is never a good look:

Late last week, another former CNN employee was letting it all hang out during his appearance with leftist podcast host Jennifer Welch:

● Deranged: Acosta Floats Choking CBS’s Dokoupil, Welch Says ICE Is Like ISIS.

● Jim Acosta Helps Dems Make the Pivot to ‘JD Vance Is Worse Than Trump.’ (Plus: Get the TDS Straitjacket!)

In December of 2012, the Grauniad asked: Can Jeff Zucker fix what ails CNN?

Upon his departure a decade later, his fellow leftists at the New Republic concluded: Jeff Zucker Was the Most Craven TV Executive of the Trump Era. The CNN executive’s commitments to “The Trump Show” wrecked his network—and did lasting damage to the country.

Lemon and Acosta’s recent antics illustrate that the hangover from Zucker’s reign of error continues.

Minnesota’s DFL party will of course look the other way at Lemon’s stunt…

…But the Feds? Stay tuned:

