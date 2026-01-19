A TALE OF TWO CITIES:
2 democrat run cities. Memphis and Minneapolis.
ICE went to both
In Memphis, the mayor asked the police to cooperate with ICE. The result was-ICE was in and out of Memphis in a matter of days.
The mayor admitted, they did a good job and his city was safer.
Tweet continues, “Why is Minneapolis a different story?? Is it because the fraud and crimes happening there involved the elected government? Who is paying the rioters? I believe the rioters and the government officials protecting them and egging them on are both idiots.”