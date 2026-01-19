OUCH: Stellantis stock off 43% as Jeep maker turns five, executes turnaround.

Filosa is executing a sales turnaround plan for the automaker and is particularly focused on its Jeep and Ram brands regaining U.S. market share following yearslong sales declines.

“The strategy that we have in front of us is a strong one and will lead us to growth if we execute well,” he told reporters Wednesday during the Detroit Auto Show. “So, I believe it’s a year of execution.”

Filosa did not rule out the possibility of regionally refocusing or shrinking the company’s vast portfolio of brands that also includes Italian nameplates Fiat and Alfa Romeo, which have not performed well domestically.

He said he believes the company should “stay together” following some speculation, including from Tavares, that it would be better to sell off assets or brands.