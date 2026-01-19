COME SEE THE RACISM INHERENT IN THE LEFTISM: Mamdani’s equity czar faces backlash over deleted anti-white X posts: ‘Tax them to the white meat!’

According to the New York Post, Atta-Mensah, who Mamdani praised as his most trusted pick to advance racial equity in City Hall, shared and amplified a series of inflammatory political statements, and her account was deleted within about a week of her appointment on Thursday.

Among the posts flagged by the New York Young Republicans Club critics were multiple comments disparaging liberal white women. In one exchange, Atta-Mensah replied approvingly to a tweet claiming, “we don’t talk about white liberal racism enough,” writing: “Facts! It would need to be a series of loooooonnnnnnnggggg conversations.”

She also reposted part of a thread asking, “Who’s not police but FEELS like police to you?” A reply she boosted called out “white women at nonprofit organizations.” In another post, she reacted enthusiastically to a tweet comparing some white women in nonprofit spaces to Amy Cooper, the woman who became known as “Central Park Karen” after calling police on a Black birdwatcher in 2020, responding: “THIS IS A WHOLE WORD!!!!”

Atta-Mensah also frequently used the term “comrade,” and amplified a statement declaring there is “NO moderate way to black liberation.”