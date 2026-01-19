KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Climate Loons — the Wrongest Wrong People in the History of Wrong. “That’s the most irritating thing about the climate change panic-mongers: they’ve never gotten anything right. A couple of years ago, someone referred to my beliefs on climate change as being different because it’s a ‘generational thing,’ which is true. I’m from the generation that was told we were all going to freeze to death. Then we were told that overpopulation was going to make us all starve to death. Then it was the sun that was going to kill us. We’ve been told that the polar ice caps are going to melt away in five years for almost two decades now.”