BIG MONEY: Elon Musk is looking for a $134 billion payout from OpenAI and Microsoft. “Musk claimed in the filing that he’s entitled to a portion of OpenAI’s recent valuation at $500 billion, after contributing $38 million in ‘seed funding’ during the AI company’s startup years. Along with providing ‘roughly 60 percent of the nonprofit’s seed funding,’ Musk offered recruiting of key employees, introductions with business contacts and startup advice, according to the filing. The monetary estimate comes from C. Paul Wazzan, a financial economist who’s serving as Musk’s expert in the case. According to Wazzan’s calculations, OpenAI earned between $65.5 billion and $109.43 billion in wrongful gains, while Microsoft saw between $13.3 billion and $25.06 billion.”