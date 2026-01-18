2026 PREVIEW: Trump endorses possible primary challenger to Sen. Bill Cassidy in Louisiana. “Cassidy, who’s seeking a third term in the Senate, was one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Mr. Trump in his impeachment trial after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in 2021. A medical doctor, Cassidy has also been at odds with the administration in recent months over HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s leadership.”