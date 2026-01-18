IT’S NOT POSSIBLE WITHOUT GRIFT: House, feds probe to unravel mystery of ‘Squad’ Rep. Ilhan Omar’s skyrocketing wealth: ‘It’s not possible.’

Oversight panel Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said staff lawyers are exploring the extraordinary step of subpoenaing Omar’s spouse over his allegedly shady business practices.

“We’re going to get answers, whether it’s through the Ethics Committee or the Oversight Committee, one of the two,” he told The Post.

Republicans want to know how Somali-born Omar (D-Minn.) and her politically-connected husband Tim Mynett went from nearly broke to being worth up to $30 million in just a year, according to her 2024 disclosure forms.

“There are a lot of questions as to how her husband accumulated so much wealth over the past two years,” Comer said. “It’s not possible. It’s not. I’m a money guy. It’s not possible.”

Separately, federal law enforcement is also probing.