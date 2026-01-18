GOOD LORD: ‘New level of brutality’: Iran doctors put death toll in suppressed uprising at over 16,500.

The doctors said that most of the dead were people under 30 and that at least 330,000 people were injured, with much of the killing coming over a two-day period, the Sunday Times reported. Among those killed were children and pregnant women.

Though the report did not specify the dates, according to previous accounts there was a spike in killings on Friday, January 9, the day after Iran’s regime cut off access to the internet, and it continued on Saturday.

The doctors’ figures were compiled from staff in eight major eye hospitals and 16 emergency departments across Iran. Doctors were able to communicate using banned Starlink internet terminals, tens of thousands of which have reportedly been smuggled into Iran.

Some patients in hospitals died because security forces refused to allow life-saving blood transfusions. In some medical centers, staff donated blood in an effort to save patients, the report said.

“This is a whole new level of brutality,” Prof. Amir Parasta, an Iranian-German eye surgeon who helped put together the network of doctors, told the newspaper.