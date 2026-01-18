DISPATCHES FROM STARFLEET LEARING ACADEMY: John Nolte: Free Premiere of Trump-Hating Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Bombs.

Paramount+ made Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’s premiere episode available for free and, after a full day, it has amassed only 81,000 views and a dreadful like-to-dislike ratio… As of this writing, only 3.9K people have hit the “like” button, compared to the 10K that have hit the “dislike” button. Gee, I wonder what the problem is? Oh, wait…

Star Trek cadets are now required to get DEI training from an obnoxious lesbian Yes, this is real pic.twitter.com/qDFp1dfDiO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 15, 2026

What is that? A smug lesbian virtue-signaling with her strident Karen Power is supposed to be appealing, someone we can relate to, someone to aspire to? Does that teacher look like she should be training people to handle Starships or blowing whistles at ICE agents in Minnesota? What a joke. Everyone smelled this turd from a mile away, which is why no one bothered to tune in.

Nolte’s post went up on Friday; here’s where the likes and dislikes stand on its YouTube page as of Sunday afternoon:

I wonder how much money Paramount has left on the table by alienating men from the streaming iterations of the Trek franchise? In the 1970s, even prior to the massive Star Wars merchandizing blitz, Paramount made a fair chunk of change licensing the Star Trek brand to sell plenty of toys, books, blueprints, and wargames aimed at young males. (While Heineken apparently didn’t bother to seek Paramount’s permission to use Spock’s image to sell beer in 1975, an underemployed Leonard Nimoy being furious with the studio that he received zero royalties from the use of his image was a key sticking point that almost kept him out of the first Star Trek movie in 1979.) In the 1980s, sales of videotapes of the Trek movies and especially the old 1966 TV series were added to the mix. The same thing that someone recently posted on X about how Kathleen Kennedy killed Star Wars’ merchandizing and DVD sales dead by making the brand toxic for males applies to Trek as well:

She did so much damage it's mind-boggling. Every single franchise under her control that had originally appealed to the young male market, she tried to change it to appeal to the young female market instead. Despite failure after failure, she kept doing it. Instead of learning… https://t.co/EtEHTxFCoz — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) January 16, 2026

Absolutely spot-on. She hated the original audience. pic.twitter.com/ztla2yQKy1 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) January 16, 2026

