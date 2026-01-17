UNEXPECTEDLY: Elon Musk-funded mural of murdered Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska goes up in Brooklyn — and local lefties are furious.

Portraits of Iryna Zarutska went up in D.C., NYC, Miami, and Venice, Ca after Elon Musk and Eoghan McCabe pledged to fund the murals. Promises made, promises kept. Thank you @elonmusk and @eoghan. America will never forget you, Iryna. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZYEPxMhIUi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 22, 2025

The artwork on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Evergreen Street is part of a campaign launched by conservative tech CEO Eoghan McCabe to honor the 23-year-old aspiring artist with murals depicting her in several cities. He told The Post he wanted to highlight how crime in liberal areas can lead to tragedies like Zarutska’s death. “I started this campaign to make sure that the story of Iryna does not disappear. Her murder is at the nexus of many issues plaguing American society. For example, one is the progressive approach to crime,” said. McCabe, who runs the AI firm Intercom, donated $500,000 to the tribute initiative and collected $1 million from Musk, a spokeswoman for McCabe told The Post. They also raised $200,000 from smaller donors. As images of the painting on the building, which is home to the Taiwanese dumpling restaurant Formosa, first got praise from those saddened by the young woman’s tragic loss. “Beautiful!! What a lovely tribute to a beautiful girl and a beautiful life! RIP Iryna!! . . . I’m so sorry the USA failed you!!” said a user named Mary Signorino on a Facebook post that also showed other murals commissioned by McCabe in Washington DC, Miami and Los Angeles. But a backlash to the campaign by the conservative billionaire came quickly, as lefties on a Bushwick neighborhood reddit page angrily called the the mural propaganda from “anti immigrant fascists.”

“Anti-immigrant” and “fascist” seem like rather strange phrases to describe one of America’s most-prominent African Americans*, who is a proponent of a smaller government, but okay. The mural of Zarutska is a repeat, on a giant scale, of the posters that went up — before promptly being torn up — in American cities after October 7th. It’s already producing the same reactions from the same people who opposed them:

The thing about these people tearing down hostage posters is the sudden uncomfortable feeling of shame for the first time https://t.co/8sZ8ONcoPe — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 31, 2023

Are these posters political? Sure, in the sense that pictures of actual children kidnapped by bloodthirsty Hamas terrorists complicates someone's dopey abstract oppressor-oppressed narrative. And it drives them absolutely insane. — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 31, 2023

