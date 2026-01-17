WON’T SOMEBODY THINK OF THE FREEZING COLD PRESS CORPS?

How hot is the White House briefing room? Pretty scorching if you’re Niall Stanage, the Hill reporter who was drawn into a back-and-forth with press secretary Karoline Leavitt over ICE’s conduct. Leavitt asked for Stanage’s opinion on why Renee Good was shot, he gave it… and she branded him a “biased reporter with a left-wing opinion.” “You shouldn’t even be sitting in that seat, you’re pretending like you’re a journalist but you’re a left-wing activist,” Leavitt continued, in a moment that was rapidly clipped for Team Trump’s social media and posted by a flurry of White House staff. The temperature is considerably lower for most other journalists, however. During briefings, the double doors that serve as the main entrance are propped open, which in the winter months effectively turns the briefing room into a wind tunnel. This has led to regular tensions in the packed room ahead of Leavitt’s arrival, as tetchy hacks beg for the doors to be closed, while those in the entryway have to explain that White House staff have insisted they be kept open. The reason, apparently, has nothing to do with the sheer volume of reporters inside: Cockburn understands that Leavitt wants the doors open because she gets hot. Thursday’s briefing offered a flashpoint in the door dispute: it was 32°F with a wind chill, “So cold I could barely think,” one reporter with a seat by the front told Cockburn. “Even when we’re packed like sardines in there, it’s absolutely frigid in the winter months,” said another. “My shivering is distracting as I’m trying to follow.”

Still though, could be worse — a lot worse, as Mark Steyn wrote way back in August of 2001, in the first months of a very different Republican president, and the last month of America’s decade-long “holiday from history:” The Desert Before the Storm.

According to his tanned spokesman, George W Bush will cut short his vacation in Crawford, Texas, and return to Washington next Friday, 31st August. The President arrived in Crawford on 4th August and it was thought he intended to stay at least until Labor Day, 3rd September, thus beating Richard Nixon’s 1969 summer sojourn and earning his place in history as the taker of the longest-ever presidential vacation. On the other hand, even at a paltry twenty-eight days, it’s almost certainly the longest vacation anyone’s ever taken in the Greater Waco area. Don’t try to book online: the computer will redirect you to more glamorous resorts such as Crawford, Florida, Crawfordsville, Indiana, Crawford Notch, New Hampshire, or the Crawford oil field in the middle of the North Sea between Scotland and Norway. And, if you insist that no, really, you really want to spend a month in Crawford, Texas, the entire site crashes. Vacation-wise, Bush’s place in history is already secure, as the patron of the hottest presidential resort in history: in his usual careless, brutal way, Dubya has ended the bipartisan presidential tradition of moderate vacation destinations with average August temperatures in the mid-seventies — Clinton, Martha’s Vineyard (77); Bush père, Kennebunkport (75); Reagan, Santa Barbara (75). In an average August, Crawford clocks in at 97 degrees. This summer, if anything, it’s a little hotter, with temperatures not dipping below three digits until well after sundown. Needless to say, the town, like the President, is teetotal.

The GOP — subjecting “elite” Beltway scribes to temperature swings that are almost as bipolar as the journalists themselves, for a quarter of a century.