IT’S NOT MEN WHO RADICALIZED; IT’S WOMEN:

We hear all the time about how young men have lurched rightward, moving toward a fascist view of things.

There are endless thinkpieces out there trying to divine why men have become so right-wing. The evidence, they say, is clear: the gender gap between men and women is growing, which obviously shows that something is deeply wrong with men.

But…if you dive into the available data, it shows that men have not moved much at all ideologically. The movement is almost entirely among women, who have lurched—dramatically, as a group—leftward. So far left that in many cases, they verge on radical revolutionaries.