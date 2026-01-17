“IS THE NEW YORK TIMES A LIBERAL NEWSPAPER? OF COURSE IT IS:” The Same New York Times That Called Trump a ‘Nazi’ and ‘Fascist’ Objects to THIS Hateful Word for Women.
As the article piously reported:
In the days since a federal agent killed Renee Good in Minneapolis, Republican officials and conservative commentators have called the 37-year-old white woman “very violent,” a “deranged lunatic woman” and a “domestic terrorist.”
Some right-wing influencers have latched onto a different word — or rather an acronym: Ms. Good, they have said, was AWFUL.
“An AWFUL (Affluent White Female Urban Liberal) is dead after running her car into an ICE agent who opened fire on her,” the conservative commentator Erik Erickson posted on social media. “Progressive whites are turning violent. ICE agents have the right to defend themselves.”
Affluent. White. Female. Urban. Liberal.
Which of those five words does the Times believe is hateful?
Because for a solid decade now, the New York Times has bashed Donald Trump with the harshest, most vicious language imaginable. Words such as Nazi, Hitler, and fascist were used over and over again:
May 28, 2016: Rise of Donald Trump Tracks Growing Debate Over Global Fascism
Aug. 8, 2017: The Test of Nazism That Trump Failed
Sept. 11, 2018: Is Trump a Fascist?
Oct. 15, 2018: If You’re Not Scared About Fascism in the U.S., You Should Be
Nov. 30, 2020: 1918 Germany Has a Warning for America
Dec. 19, 2023: Trump Attacked for Echoing Hitler, Says He Never Read Mein Kampf
Oct. 29, 2024: Presidents, Conventions and Nazis: A Political History of ‘The Garden’
Nov. 6, 2024: Amid Talks of Fascism, Trump’s Threats and Language Evoke a Grim Past
Of course, every now and then, the Times would criticize Trump without calling him Hitler, a fascist, or a Nazi. For example, on April 13, 2018, the Times ran this delightful essay: “Tethered to a Raging Buffoon Called Trump.”
I dunno. Maybe it’s just me, but isn’t “raging buffoon” a tad more mean-spirited than AWFUL?
Apparently not. In fact, according to the Times, affluent white women are now a targeted, vulnerable minority — just like the Indians and Jews:
Liberal white women are only the latest group to be on the receiving end of right-wing animus. In late October and November, as Tucker Carlson offered a friendly interview to the Holocaust-denying white nationalist Nick Fuentes, the fear among some conservatives was that attacking Jews was inching toward the mainstream of the Republican Party. Last month, Vivek Ramaswamy, the wealthy entrepreneur who is a Republican candidate for governor in Ohio, was calling out a surge of bigotry directed at Indian Americans, like himself.
Exit quote: “Gosh, it’s almost as if the Times is telling its readers exactly what they want to hear.”
Because of its subscriber-based model, it has to. The consequences otherwise would be disastrous for the awful Gray Lady:
(Classical reference in headline.)