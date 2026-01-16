I’M SO OLD, I REMEMBER WHEN THE ATLANTIC WAS A SERIOUS PUBLICATION: Who Does The Atlantic Blame for Antisemitism? Who Else: MAGA’s Jews.
That makes me feel pretty old.
I’M SO OLD, I REMEMBER WHEN THE ATLANTIC WAS A SERIOUS PUBLICATION: Who Does The Atlantic Blame for Antisemitism? Who Else: MAGA’s Jews.
That makes me feel pretty old.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.