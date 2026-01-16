MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR PARTYING LIKE IT’S 1859: ‘Fight ICE Agents in the Streets.’

Enter the escalator-in-chief, Minneapolis’ weasely mayor, Jacob Frey, who doubled down on the incendiary rhetoric, blaming Trump and ICE agents for doing their jobs in enforcing the nation’s immigration laws.

“Meanwhile, we have ICE agents throughout the city and throughout our state who, along with Border Patrol, are creating chaos,” Frey said. He called ICE’s operations in Minneapolis an invasion, like the actual invasion American towns and cities have been dealing with thanks to Democrats’ cynical open-border policies. Frey whined about what he asserts is Minneapolis’ inadequate police force (around 600 sworn officers), a problem that defund-the-police-pushing liberals in local government created when “mostly peaceful” protesters were burning down portions of the city in the last wave of manufactured riots.

And Frey said something very curious.

“We are in a position right now where we have residents who are asking the very limited number of police officers that we have to fight ICE agents on the street. To stand by their neighbors,” he said.

Hmmm? Are Minnesota police cooperating in what would clearly be an insurrection? More evidence in support of the president invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807 to end the open rebellion against federal law enforcement.