THOMAS SOWELL: My Experience With Artificial Intelligence.

Another target of this particular AI fraud is military historian Victor Davis Hanson. In addition to his profound scholarly writings on military history, Prof. Hanson has also spoken out strongly on many current and controversial issues.

Apparently those who do not agree with him cannot argue effectively against what he said. So they use AI to make him seem to be saying something different.

Political or ideological reasons for creating fraudulent imitations of people on the internet are not the only reasons. Some of the creators of these deceptive imitations have things to sell or donations to seek. These are the easiest imitations to tell are not mine.

My own website—FactsAgainstRhetoric.org—sells nothing and asks for no donations. It contains not only things that I have actually said, but also a great many things that others have said—on subjects ranging from affirmative action to medical issues, education issues and geographic influences.

This is a website set up in hopes of helping young people get an education, despite being in college.