ITS FRAUD ALL THE WAY DOWN: Two scammers plead guilty to $68M Brooklyn adult day care fraud scheme.

Two Brooklyn scammers pleaded guilty on Thursday to defrauding a whopping $68 million from the state’s controversial Medicaid home care program by paying health care kickbacks for services they didn’t provide at three Big Apple businesses.

Manal Wasef and Elaine Antao, both 46, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud for referring Medicaid recipients to two Brooklyn social adult day cares and a home health company in exchange for illegal kickbacks and bribes, the US Department of Justice announced on Thursday.

Between October 2017 and July 2024, Wasef and Antao worked as marketers and recruiters for Happy Family Social Adult Day Care Center Inc. and Family Social Adult Day Care Center Inc., as well as Responsible Care Staffing Inc., a home health care fiscal intermediary, according to court documents.

The pair paid illegal kickbacks and bribes to the Medicaid recipients for social adult day care services and home health care services at the locales — billing them to Medicaid despite never providing them, prosecutors said.

Wasef and Antao also used multiple business entities to launder the fraud proceeds and generate cash for paying the kickbacks and bribes.