KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Aging Melba Toast Mobs Are Further Proof of Dems’ Irrelevance. “The American left is absolutely polluted with septuagenarian and octogenarian hippies who are disgruntled that all of their Ravi Shankar dreams from the 1960s didn’t come true. I live in a neighborhood full of them. They’re a prime source of shrieking bodies for Dem protests, which is becoming ever more important for our friends on the other side of the aisle.”