AIRPORT PIRATES:
Okay @DataRepublican, and I did some general numbers on the SomaliFraud cash going through Minneapolis airport.
According to reports, over 2 years, they moved roughly $700MM through the airport.
That means (if they used $100 bills) they moved 7.7 metric tons of cash, and keep…
— Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) January 15, 2026
Here’s the interesting bit:
WHY Minneapolis?
Well, after some quick discussing with regular travelers of the MN airports.
The Somalis run the airport.
They’re the ground crews.
They’re the airport staff.
They’re friggin TSA.
We have an airport in the United States of America run by pirates.
The Minneapolis airport needs to be completely shut down until we can figure out what in the hell is going on.