CHANGE: House Sharia Free America Caucus adds two dozen members in less than one month.

The House Sharia Free America Caucus said Thursday that it has expanded to include another two dozen members so far, bringing its total number of members to 26 since its inception last month.

Texas GOP Reps. Chip Roy and Keith Self launched the caucus on Dec. 18, 2025, which was created to “counter the alarming rise of Sharia Law in the United States,” claiming that it was not “compatible” with the U.S. Constitution.

The new lawmakers include House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, Florida GOP Reps. Byron Donalds, Randy Fine and Cory Mills, and Arizona GOP Rep. Andy Biggs. The new members hail from a total of 17 states.