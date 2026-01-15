PATHS OF GLORY: Emmanuel Macron Says the French Military Is on Its Way to Denmark and Greenland.
Oh wow! I wonder if the French could beat their surrender record from WW2 if there was a conflict?
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 15, 2026
PATHS OF GLORY: Emmanuel Macron Says the French Military Is on Its Way to Denmark and Greenland.
Oh wow! I wonder if the French could beat their surrender record from WW2 if there was a conflict?
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 15, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.