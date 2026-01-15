SO TRUE: The white women turning to ‘Dark Woke’— They turn private despair into public rage.

I think this comment from the article sums it up best: “Why are white liberal women especially eager for battle?” Because most of them have enjoyed the female privilege of being able to be aggressive, insulting and even violent towards men with no consequences. They think they can transfer this immunity into this arena and – as the deceased woman found out – it doesn’t work there. In videos of violent female protesters getting taken down by police their facial expression often goes from rage to complete shock.