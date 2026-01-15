THE CRITICAL DRINKER: The Golden Globes Happened, I Guess…
Back in 2010, when the gulf between reality and what the legacy media was reporting was too big to ignore, I wrote, “A few years ago, the news industry built a mausoleum of their own — remember the Newseum? And that’s not the only place where they’ve entombed themselves. Their news product, particularly on TV, is essentially a closed-circuit system designed to assuage the ruling class. That you and I can choose to also watch is merely a byproduct.”
But that’s the news. I’d call the material released by Hollywood the industry’s own closed-circuit system, but I doubt the people who make this material are actually sitting down to enjoy it themselves. Who is consuming Hollywood’s “entertainment” product these days?
QED:
Ouch! The premier was free and flopped.
This is their own fault. And the sad part is they will never admit why it failed, because it would be “problematic” to discuss the truth.
Nobody wants fat diverse Star Trek with “modern” morals.
They want OG Starfleet. https://t.co/PpjezqfGZM
— Grummz (@Grummz) January 15, 2026