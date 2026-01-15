REPORTS: New York Giants, John Harbaugh finalizing $100M contract. “According to multiple reports, the Giants offered Harbaugh a five-year deal that could be worth as much as $100 million. The 63-year-old head coach was only out of work eight days after the Baltimore Ravens fired him over the phone last week, ending their 18-year partnership after missing the playoffs.”
