KAMALA HARRIS BUYS $8.2 MILLION SEASIDE MANSION AFTER WARNING ‘SEA LEVELS ARE RISING’ DUE TO ‘CLIMATE CRISIS:’

Former vice president Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff purchased an $8 million mansion in an exclusive oceanside Malibu neighborhood last month. The move came after Harris spent years warning that such communities could be threatened by the “climate crisis.”

A real estate listing for the mansion, reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon, says the luxury pad is “perched in a prime coastal location” with “breathtaking ocean views.” The property sits right near a coastline that—according to climate scenarios endorsed by Harris—is at risk of facing extreme flooding. A climate model issued by the Biden-Harris administration determined that Point Dume State Beach, the beach a short walk from Harris’s new property, would be severely damaged by sea level rise even under the model’s most modest projections. The Trump administration discontinued that model in June 2025.

The purchase, which was first reported by the New York Post, calls into question Harris’s earnestness when discussing the threats posed by what she calls the “climate crisis.”

“Our oceans are warming. Sea levels are rising,” Harris wrote duringher short-lived presidential campaign in 2019. “Extreme weather is destroying our communities. We are poisoning the planet.”