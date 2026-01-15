DUDE. SO CLOSE! LOL! Mayor Jacob Frey’s Whiny ‘ICE Invasion’ Meltdown Backfires Spectacularly (Watch).
Frey: "Imagine if your city or town was invaded by thousands of federal agents that do not share the values that you hold dear."
Funny how this logic never applies to the invasion of illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/J8Y36l6u9B
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 15, 2026
Look, the moment ICE agents show up in Minneapolis, they’re just as Minnesotan as people that have been there for generations.
I’ve been repeatedly told that’s how this works. https://t.co/4ooEI8j9Tr
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 15, 2026
What Mayor Frey 'should' have said:
"Imagine if your city or town was invaded by thousands of illegal immigrants who do not share our values WE hold dear, and stole billions of our taxpayer money…" pic.twitter.com/GtKcdQjXlM
— 🇺🇲MagaMom🇺🇲 (@Pokemom2R) January 15, 2026