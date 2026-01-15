REAL MONEY: Illegal Aliens Cost Texas Hospitals $1 Billion In 2025. “Funny how Libertarian sorts claiming that illegal aliens are a net benefit to the economy always seem to leave a lot of “externalities” out of their calculations: Higher crime rates, more sex trafficking, enabling transnational criminal organizations, more voting fraud, higher government spending and higher taxes to provide government services for illegal aliens, higher prices for citizens for limited housing, depressed wages for citizens, etc.”