TIM WALZ, PARTYING LIKE IT’S 1859:

Refers to the federal government as an “occupation.” Walz channeling 1860’s Democratic energy here. Unbelievable. https://t.co/i4zGTHujji — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 15, 2026

CNN's @BradOnMessage Todd on Tim Walz: "Well, wait a minute. Wait a minute. Tim Walz said it was a federal occupation. He put the National Guard on notice. he's everything short of Fort Sumter right now." pic.twitter.com/CdYB52CojM — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 15, 2026