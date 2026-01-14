THE PRESIDENT IS A HEARTLESS NAZI! “You know why you haven’t heard about this story? Because it happened under Obama. Imagine if this happened under Trump. Imagine how many Democrats would fly to Mexico to find this woman and exploit her story,” the tweet goes on to note.

Another absolutely heartbreaking story of a woman being torn from her family and disappeared by ICE.

Warning, this one is really sad.

Pulled over for speeding, no criminal past. Five children and a husband at home. Disappeared. Deported. A broken family left behind.

You know… pic.twitter.com/3D2FyykqU7

— MAZE (@mazemoore) January 14, 2026