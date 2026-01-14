PROBABLY, YEAH: Bill Maher Says Free Speech Cost Him the Golden Globe. “During a recent episode of the 69-year-old comedian’s Club Random podcast, which aired before the Golden Globes on Sunday, Maher told guest Joel Edgerton, ‘I’ve been nominated for 33 Emmys, and they would never give it to me. That’s not a gag number. That’s a real number. It’s crazy.’ He then rattled off a list of the many categories in which award groups have nominated him over the years.”

Says a lot more about Hollywood awards than it does about Maher, though.