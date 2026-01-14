IT DOES A BODY GOOD: Trump signs a law returning whole milk to school lunches.
The action allows schools participating in the National School Lunch Program to serve whole and 2% fat milk along with the skim and low-fat products required since 2012.
“Whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, whole milk is a great thing,” Trump said at a White House signing ceremony that featured lawmakers, dairy farmers and their children.
Previously: Kids, parents tweet their white-hot hate for Michelle Obama’s school lunch regs.
I had no idea my kids even knew who Michelle Obama was, until the subject of school lunches came up. She’s still a sore subject.
And ICYMI: RFK Jr. Vs. Indestructible Trump’s ‘Poison’ Diet.