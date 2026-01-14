OH, CANADA: Orwell, Sir John A. Macdonald titles among books purged from Ontario school.

In a shocking act, the Thames Valley District School Board has purged numerous classic works of literature, history and political thought from a school library’s shelves. The board euphemistically calls the process “deselection.” Among the casualties of this radical book ban are timeless novels like 1984 and non-fiction works on Canada’s first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald.

A London, Ontario, secondary school binned more than 10,000 library books between January and March this year under the Thames Valley District School Board’s “inclusive libraries revitalization project,” eliminating more than half of the school’s 18,000-book collection.